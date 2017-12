VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Northbound South Plaza Trail between Continental Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard is closed while crews repair a water main break Monday.

Dispatchers received the call around 1 p.m.

Authorities are encouraging motorists to seek alternate routes. Advance warning sings are posted advising drivers of the utility work and the detour route.

With weather permitting, repairs are expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

