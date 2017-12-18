Virginia Beach, Chesapeake make list of Most Caring Cities in America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two cities in Hampton Roads made WalletHub’s 2017 list of Most Caring Cities in America.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 36 key metrics. Some measures include homelessness rates, percentage of income donated to charity and special-education teachers per capita.

Virginia Beach ranked high as the most second caring city. The resort city came in sixth place in the “caring for the community” rank.

Chesapeake also made the top 10 as well, coming in at number seven on the list.