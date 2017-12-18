Reward offered for information on fugitive with ties to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – U.S. Marshals are looking for a convicted rapist that has ties to Hampton Roads.

Anthony Crandle is wanted by the Virginia State Police because of his failure to register as a sex offender, and officials are offering a $750 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Federal officials believe that he could be hiding out in a variety of states and cities along the east coast, including Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, The Bronx, New York City, Durham, North Carolina and Baltimore, Maryland.

Please call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov with any information regarding this subject.