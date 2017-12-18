Norfolk Mayor walks back “OK, Norfolk” branding idea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Mayor Kenny Alexander is walking back a branding idea he first shared in Veer Magazine.

Mayor Alexander said he wanted the city to highlight the "o" and "k" in its name with a branding message of "OK, Norfolk."

"It’s like, Bravo, Norfolk. Alright, Norfolk," Mayor Alexander said in the interview. "If you take the totality of everything that is happening in Norfolk you leave by saying, 'OK, Norfolk.'"

The idea drew swift criticism on social media, prompting city council members to respond. "I can assure you that I do not support this brand," City Council member Andria McClellan wrote on her Facebook page, adding the hashtag #morethanOK.

Mayor Alexander responded to the criticism with a comment on the Facebook page of Jeff Maisey, the author of the magazine article. "The best creative process is collaborative, and I'm glad to have your insights. Now, I'll leave the marketing and communications to the professionals," he wrote.

News 3 reached out to Mayor Alexander for further explanation of the idea, but has not heard back.

City spokesperson, Lori Crouch, says no city money was spent on the idea.