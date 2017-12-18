Newport News man arrested during domestic dispute, assaulted police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 24-year-old Newport News man was arrested during a domestic assault call that ended with him also assaulting a police officer.

Police say that Danny Simpson struck the officer after they reported to the scene of a domestic assault call in the 3000 block of Madison Ave.

According to police, Simpson assaulted a 29-year-old woman on the porch of the residence, and then assaulted an officer while being taken into custody.

Simpson will be charged with:

(1) ASSAULT: ON LAW ENF/JUDGE/DOC/FIRE/EMERG PERSON

(2) ASSAULT: ON FAMILY MEMBER

(3) OBSTRUCT JUSTICE: W/ THREATS/FORCE