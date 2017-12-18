Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 60-year-old Chesapeake man was arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter in relation to a crash in April.

A pick-up truck struck a house after a two vehicle crash on Holland Road/Route 58.

The crash involved a Ford F150 that was traveling in the 3300 block of Holland Road. The truck was attempting to make a right turn when it was hit in the rear by a semi-truck, causing the pickup to hit the home.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 84-year-old John E. Groves, died at a hospital as a result of his injuries a few days later.

The home sustained structural damage. No one was injured inside the home.

Calvin Coolidge James was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in relation to the incident on December 18.