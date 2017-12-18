Make your own terrarium at Hinterland Trading!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The terrarium craze is back.

The popular decoration in the 1970's has once again become a hot trend.

Hinterland Trading is guiding you through the process of making your own.

They help you create jellyfish terrariums, succulents, gift terrariums and ornaments.

You can go in any time and create your own design or you can sign up for a class.

They're open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sundays, when they're open from noon to 5 p.m.

You can visit their website or call 757-227-6117 to reserve a spot.

