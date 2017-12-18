Local music venue to hold concert benefiting Virginia Autism Project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Shaka’s Live, along with Ironclad Venue Management and Anchors Media Present, is holding a concert to benefit the Virginia Autism Project.

The event is called “Rock for Autism” and will take place on January 20. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and are available online at ShakasLive.com or below the venue at the Seaside Raw Bar daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Here is the line up of the event:

Click here to learn more about the Virginia Autism Project.