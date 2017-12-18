Hampton Police investigate armed robbery of local Family Dollar

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday, December 16, at a Family Dollar in the city.

Dispatch received calls around 10 p.m. of the robbery at the store in the 1st block of Lincoln Street, said HPD.

Investigators said that three suspects entered the story, one of which displayed a fire arm and demanded money from store employees.

Police did not say home much money was taken from the Family Dollar.

All three suspects were black men and were wearing dark clothing when they robbed the store. One of the suspects was also wearing a mask.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.