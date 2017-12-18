First Warning Traffic – road closures
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT December 17-23
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
Segment II
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) December 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, December 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:
o I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A)
o I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east
- Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpass on December 17-21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows:
- One lane will remain open at all times:
- East December 17-21 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- East from I-664 to Mallory Street December 17-21 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- East from Willoughby Bay Bridge to I-564 December 17-21 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures in both directions.
- High Rise Bridge:
o December 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages between 10 p.m. and midnight.
- Between I-64/I-264/I-664 interchange to Shell Road
o December 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closure as follows:
- One lane will remain open at all times.
- East at Oyster Point Road December 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- West from Settlers Landing Road to Mercury Boulevard December 17-21 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- East between Industrial Park Drive and Bland Boulevard December 18-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- December 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows:
- One lane will remain open at all times:
- South December 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- North December 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from December 17-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and December 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.