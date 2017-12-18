× First Warning Traffic – road closures

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT December 17-23

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) December 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, December 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:

o I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A)

o I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpass on December 17-21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows:

One lane will remain open at all times:

East December 17-21 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

East from I-664 to Mallory Street December 17-21 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

East from Willoughby Bay Bridge to I-564 December 17-21 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures in both directions.

High Rise Bridge:

o December 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Between I-64/I-264/I-664 interchange to Shell Road

o December 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closure as follows:

One lane will remain open at all times.

East at Oyster Point Road December 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West from Settlers Landing Road to Mercury Boulevard December 17-21 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

East between Industrial Park Drive and Bland Boulevard December 18-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

December 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows:

One lane will remain open at all times:

South December 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North December 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from December 17-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and December 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.