First Warning Traffic – road closures

Posted 8:14 am, December 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:46AM, December 19, 2017

 

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT December 17-23

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment II

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) December 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, December 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:

o   I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A)

o   I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east

  • Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpass on December 17-21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows:

  • One lane will remain open at all times:
  • East December 17-21 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
  • East from I-664 to Mallory Street December 17-21 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
  • East from Willoughby Bay Bridge to I-564 December 17-21 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures in both directions.

  • High Rise Bridge:

o   December 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages between 10 p.m. and midnight.

  • Between  I-64/I-264/I-664 interchange to Shell Road

o   December 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closure as follows:

  • One lane will remain open at all times.
  • East at Oyster Point Road December 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • West from Settlers Landing Road to Mercury Boulevard December 17-21 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
  • East between Industrial Park Drive and Bland Boulevard December 18-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

  • December 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows:

  • One lane will remain open at all times:
  • South December 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • North December 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

 

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures will be from December 17-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and December 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • One lane will remain open at all times on:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street
    • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway
    • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive
    • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

  • One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

           

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway:  Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

 

 