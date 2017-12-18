Firefighters respond to residential house fire in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Firefighters from the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential house fire Monday morning.

Officials say that when firefighters from the two departments responded at around 1 a.m., they saw smoke coming from the house on 113 Acacia Circle in downtown Smithfield.

Firefighters determined that the fire started in the kitchen of the house, and by around 2 a.m. fire units had finished up working the fire.

Nobody was harmed or injured during the fire.