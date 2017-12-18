Colin Kaepernick wants to join Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Stephen Curry in buying the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Monday joined Sean “Diddy” Combs and Steph Curry in saying he’d like to buy the Carolina Panthers.

Kaepernick took to Twitter Monday morning, saying “I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!”

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

The tweet was in reference to Combs and Curry’s claim that they’re interested in acquiring the franchise.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Richardson is selling the team amid allegations of workplace misconduct, which reportedly include “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Sports Illustrated reported on Sunday that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.

Richardson said he will wait until the end of this season to begin the sale process or entertain any inquiries.

The NFL announced Sunday that it is taking over the investigation into the allegations against Richardson.

Forbes Magazine named Diddy the richest rapper of 2017 with a net worth of $820 million.

The Charlotte Observer reported in September that the Panthers are worth $2.3 billion. The last team sold was the Buffalo Bills for $1.4 billion to Terry Pegula in 2014, Forbes Magazine reported last year.

Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, gained notoriety after he started kneeling to protest police mistreatment of African Americans.

The Panthers are now 10-4 this season after defeating the Green Bay Packers 31-24 at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.