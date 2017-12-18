Attempted kidnapper who was stopped by CBBT wind restrictions sentenced to 13 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man who pleaded guilty to trying to kidnap a woman but was stopped partly by wind restrictions on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was sentenced Monday.

Phillip Timmons was sentenced to 13 years total with eight years suspended, leaving five years to serve. Because he has already served two years, he will be behind bars for three years.

In June, Timmons pleaded guilty to Abduction and Use of Firearm, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

Timmons’ victim previously said it all started with text messages. Timmons said he was coming over to her home and she told him no.

Investigators said the victim and Timmons had a history of domestic assault. Before this incident, a protective order was issued so that Timmons could not come in contact with the victim.

However, the victim said Timmons forced his way into her home, took her loaded gun and pulled her outside to his car.

Court documents said when the victim was in his truck asking him to let her go he said “No, I am in too deep.”

Timmons promised the woman he was not going to kill her but kill himself.

When Timmons attempted to cross over the CBBT he was stopped at a toll booth and told there was a wind advisory.

He was directed to pull over and to unload the items in his truck into a van. The van would carry the items over and Timmons was told he could get them at the other side.

Court documents said Timmons agreed and when they made it to the other side of the bridge the victim locked the doors of the truck when Timmons got out and drove toward the police station.

Timmons jumped in the bed of the truck and this is when officers saw the incident, according to court documents.

He was taken into custody after the victim told officers he kidnapped her from Maryland and had her gun.

