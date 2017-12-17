Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office holds 42nd Basic Academy graduation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ten deputies’ graduated from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Basic Academy on Friday.

VBSO says that half of the graduates have college degrees and nearly half served in the military, including the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy.

Steven Christenson, Virginia Beach Correctional Center Chaplin, delivered the commencement speech to the new officers. He challenged the group to, “perform their duties by being courteous, consistent, concrete, conscionable, composed and compassionate.”

The 16-week course at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Basic Academy includes training in Virginia law, ethics, cultural diversity, firearms, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operations and first aid. The trainees also completed physical fitness training and courses pertaining to the Sheriff’s Office various functions, said VBSO.