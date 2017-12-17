× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and warming temperatures

Spring-like temperatures…when we’ll see highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will actually be a little milder tonight. Expect lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will start to clear overnight.

High pressure will be offshore on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming to 60 degrees. Lows Monday night in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs in the low and mid 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to control our weather.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night and Wednesday. An area of low pressure will move along the frontal system on Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers, especially in NE North Carolina. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the low and mid 50s.

The First Day of Winter will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will start trending warmer on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: SW around 5 mph.

Monday: Clearing skies. Mild. Highs near 60. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SW around 5 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland



