Wreaths Across America honors heroes buried at Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – People came together to remember those lost in battle, and buried at Arlington National Cemetery and across the nation on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America held its annual wreath laying event Saturday morning at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization provides wreaths to lay on the graves of military members buried at Arlington National Cemetery and over 1,200 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad, every year.

Along with civic organizations, families and former military that volunteered, current Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Katerina Desimone, pictured above, and fellow current military members also participated in the wreath laying event at Arlington National Cemetery.

“We are not here to decorate graves. We’re here to remember not their deaths, but their lives,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, on the organizations website.

National Wreath Across America Day is held annually.

The first year was 1992, when wreaths were donated by Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester, whose business had a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season. Remembering a trip as a kid to Arlington National Cemetery led him to start supplying wreaths.

It wasn’t until someone snapped an iconic photo of the wreaths in 2005 at Arlington National Cemetery that the organization grew to the national movement it is now.