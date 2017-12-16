Suspect critically injured in Newport News officer-involved shooting after traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 33-year-old man was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in the 1000 block of 20th Street Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:08 p.m., a Newport News Police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of 21st street on a vehicle that had no front tag. After exiting the vehicle, the driver fled and the officer chased him on foot.

The officer chased the suspect to the 1000 block of 20th Street. When they came into contact, the officer fired his weapon at some point, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. There were no reported injuries to the officer.

Police recovered a firearm that the suspect had at the scene where the shots were fired.

Stay with News 3 for updates.