Norfolk Botanical Garden lands spot on must-see holiday destination list

NORFOLK, Va. – Simplemost.com put together a list of “12 Magical Christmas Destinations You Need to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List,” and guess which Hampton Roads city made the cut?

That would be none other than Norfolk!

How did the Mermaid City end up on the list? If you’ve ever been to the Norfolk Botanical Garden’s “Dominion Energy Garden of Lights,” you might see why. Now in its 24th year, the garden boasts more than 1 million twinkling lights and has proven to be a popular attraction for locals every Christmas season. It’s even been voted #8 best light displays in the country by USA Today in 2014!

Guests can drive through two miles of breathtaking illuminated scenery. General admission is $25 Monday-Thursday and $30 Friday-Sunday. Military members and their families receive $24 admission Monday-Thursday and $29 admission Friday-Sunday. Garden members receive $5 dollars off admission nightly.

The Garden also hosts NGB Express Family Tram Rides, however they are sold out for the rest of the year. You can email youthed@nbgs.org if you’d like to be placed on a wait list.

See the full list of Christmas destinations:

Reykjavik, Iceland Frisco, Colorado Helsinki, Finland Lake Oconee, Georgia Santa Fe, New Mexico Norfolk, Virginia Vienna, Austria Nuremberg, Germany North Pole, Alaska Nashville, Tennessee Walt Disney World Christmas Farm Inn & Spa in New Hampshire

The Dominion Energy Garden of Lights is open through December 31. Click here for more information.