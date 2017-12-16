Hampton Police, local shelter offering $6K reward for recovery of stolen kittens

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division and a local animal shelter are offering a combined $6,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of the five kittens that were stolen on December 11.

The Cat Corner is offering a $5,000 reward for the kittens’ recovery, and the HPD is also giving $1,000 for anonymous tips.

Police said an unknown person came into The Cat Corner and stole five kittens – four females and one male. The thief also took two cat carriers from inside a contained area.

The no-kill shelter is a non-profit. Once the cats were discovered missing Monday, the shelter put together a fundraiser to help raise money for a reward for their safe return. You can still make a donation by clicking this link.

If you have any information about the missing cats, contact The Cat Corner at 757-722-0590 or the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

