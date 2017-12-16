Four displaced in York County fire

YORK COUNTY, Va – Just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, York County Fire and EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of Pierpoint Place in the Wyndham Governor’s Green Vacation Resort.

Arriving units saw smoke in the building and confirmed that there was fire in the ceiling and attic area. The fire was extinguished quickly with no reported injuries. Williamsburg Fire Department and James City County Fire Department units were there to assist.

The occupants of the building were alerted of the fire from the smoke alarm and all four were able to safely leave the building. Damage was reported to the ceiling and attic. The occupants were re-located to another unit within the building.

The cause of the fire appears to have been near the ceiling fan/light fixture.

