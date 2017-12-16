× First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and highs near 50

Happy Saturday!

Expect sunshine today as high pressure builds in this weekend. After a cold start, temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s.

A chilly night on tap under mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The winds will be out of the south tomorrow, which means we’ll see some milder temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 50s. A few communities could reach 60. More clouds will build in though as the day progresses. Looks like the clouds will thin out overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rain chances will go up on Monday along with the temperatures. It looks like we will top out around the 60° mark with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and a 20 percent chance for rain.

Those rain chances go up again on Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low and mid 60s.

