× First Warning Forecast: A chilly night, but a milder Sunday on tap

High pressure builds in tonight and will move offshore on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will continue to warm heading into Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight under mostly clear skies.

A chilly start on Sunday, but temperatures will warm to the mid 50s. Clouds will increases throughout the day, so it won’t be as sunny as today. Clouds will decrease overnight Sunday into Monday. Temperatures won’t be as cold. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures will really warm to start the work week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies to start, with temperatures warming to 60 in many areas. A few clouds will begin to build in later in the day.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday. This will be our warmest day of the week. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s in many areas. Some communities could get pretty close to the 70 degree mark!

A cold front will cross the region late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing in some cooler air. Highs in the low and mid 50s Wednesday. A slight chance for an isolated shower late.

Meteorologist April Loveland



For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.