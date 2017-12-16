Firefighters in Suffolk respond to fire

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters in Suffolk responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire was in the 1400 block of Sierra Drive, and reports of the fire came in to dispatch around 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the house.

Officials say that units were still working the fire at around 5:30 p.m., but reported that it was more of a clean up operation now.

Four people were displaced because of the fire, and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Officials say there were no injuries, but one person was taken to the hospital because of medication they needed, which were not able to be recovered from the house.

Stay with News 3 for updates.