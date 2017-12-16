“Ambassador Pass” grants Newport News residents, employees free one-time admission to seven attractions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – If that isn’t an incentive to live and work in Newport News, than what is?

Now in its 19th year, the Newport News Ambassador Pass program grants residents and city employees free one-time admission to seven different city attractions. The pass is valid for two adults and two children and is valid at nearly $235.

The goal of the pass is to encourage people to be “visitors” in their own hometown by giving them the opportunity to learn more about all the activities Newport News has to offer.

Anyone requesting a pass is asked to show proof of current residency or city employment. Passes will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Newport News Visitor Center at 13560 Jefferson Avenue beginning Monday, December 18. The Visitor Center closes at 1 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day and January 1.

They may also be picked up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays from the Newport News Tourism Office at 702 Town Center Drive. The Tourism Office closes at 1 p.m. on December 22 and will remain closed until December 26. It is also closed on January 1.

Those in the Southeast Community may pick up passes at the City Manager’s Office on the 10th floor of City Hall. The office will close at noon on December 22 and remain closed until December 26. It is also closed on January 1.

Passes will be available at all three locations until the program ends on January 29, 2018. They will be honored at the following attractions on certain dates each week until January 31, 2018:

January 2-8, 2018

Peninsula SPCA & Petting Zoo

Virginia Living Museum

January 9-15, 2018

Lee Hall Mansion

Peninsula Fine Arts Center

January 16-22, 2018

Endview Plantation

The Mariners’ Museum

January 23-29, 2018

Virginia War Museum

For more information about the 2018 Ambassador Pass, call the Newport News Visitor Center at (757) 886-7777.