Two teens charged in Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested and charged two 17-year-olds in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Calls reporting the incident, which happened in the 2800 block of Harrell Avenue, came in at 2:05 p.m.

News 3 spoke with an eyewitness who said he saw four men shooting at each other in the narrow area between two homes. After hearing initial shots, he went to the window to see what happened. He said he heard at least 20 shots and bullets were flying.

When first responders arrived, the found 19-year-old Daquan Davis outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Davis died shortly after he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

An eyewitness said it’s normally a quiet neighborhood and he never expected gunfire like he saw Tuesday afternoon to happen so close to home.