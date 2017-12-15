The Locker Room Show | December 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch preview Sunday's showdown on News 3 between the Patriots and Steelers - a game many are calling the NFL's game of the year.

Plus, former Old Dominion standout Taylor Heinicke prepares to suit-up for his first regular season NFL game.

Also, the Redskins try to rebound from back to back blowout losses.

Plus, Mitch sets-up a Saturday NCAA hoops showdown between the 9-and-1 Hokies and 8th ranked Kentucky in Lexington.