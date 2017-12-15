All east and west lanes closed on High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake due to bridge malfunction

SUPERNATURAL, Thursday 12/21 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 6:58 pm, December 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:52PM, December 15, 2017

Supernatural — “War of the Worlds” — Image Number: SN1307a_0780b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

“WAR OF THE WORLDS” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE RACE IS ON TO FIND JACK – As Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) continue their search for Jack (Alexander Calvert), with Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) hot on their trail, they stumble across a familiar foe. Meanwhile, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) manages to escape Michael’s (guest star Christian Keyes) grasp and finds himself an unlikely and mostly unwilling ally. The episode directed by Richard Speight, Jr. was written by Brad Buckner and Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1307).  Original airdate 11/23/2017.