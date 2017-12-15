‘Skins scoop: after preparation questioned, Redskins provide answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Sunday, after putting the "loss" in a trip to Los Angeles, D.J. Swearinger - the Redskins defensive captain, had questions about his team's readiness for the Chargers.

This week, the team has answers.

"Well, we didn’t spend all week last week playing checkers," head coach Jay Gruden said in a matter-of-fact fashion when responding to the criticism. "I mean, we have a lot of meeting time, a lot of practice time, a lot of walkthroughs. They are mentally prepared, physically prepared, they should be. We just didn’t go out there and perform in a way we would like to have."

In a 30-13 loss to the Chargers - a defeat that eliminated the Redskins fro playoff contention, Washington was limited to just 201 yards of total offense - its lowest output since November 2015.

"As far as [not] being prepared, I don’t really buy into all that," Gruden added. "I think it’s my job to make sure they’re prepared and obviously they didn’t look prepared, so that’s on me. We have to do a better job to give them a better game plan to sink their teeth into. What we did last week didn’t really work that well, but it’s not because it was a lack of preparation."

Washington (5-and-8), needing to win its final three games to avoid its first losing season since 2014, hosts the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at FedEx Field.

