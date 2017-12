VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Calling all Potterheads!

Waterman’s Surfside Grille is hosting its first trivia night, and the theme is Harry Potter.

Bring your love of Harry Potter to the Patio Bar on Thursday, December 21 starting at 6 p.m.

There will be drink specials, no cover and prizes for winners.

Harry Potter themed attire is encouraged, so bring your wands and capes!