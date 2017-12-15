Live now: President Trump to deliver remarks at FBI National Academy graduation

QUANTICO, Va. – President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Friday to the graduates of the FBI’s National Academy.

The FBI National Academy is described on their website as a 10-week program “for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.”

While at the academy, candidates take courses in “intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.”

President Trump has heavily criticized the FBI. He recently tweeted that their reputation was in “Tatters – worst in History!”

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017