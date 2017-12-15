Police seeking tips in Newport News homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are looking for information on a vehicle that was seen entering the Woodlands at Oyster Point on Forrest Drive on December 11 around 8:30 a.m.

The vehicle was seen leaving the complex right after a shooting that killed one person occurred.

Newport News Police say they received a call at 8:37 a.m. about a fight in the 800 block of Forrest Drive. As officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

The victim, 45-year-old Anthony Leon Parker, was found deceased inside of a home.

If you know any information on this vehicle or the driver, please call the Newport News Police Department or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.