Police looking for men using counterfeit money at stores in Norfolk

NORFOLK Va.- Norfolk Police are looking for two men they say are using counterfeit money at stores along Military Highway.

According to employees at Best Thrift, the two men attempted to use counterfeit $50 bills to purchase merchandise.

Best Thrift posted on their Facebook page saying the bills are bleached, so the yellow detector pens will pass the test.

They noted the bills have been printed so the ink is very smooth but say the colors look a little off.

You can tell the bills are fake because the serial numbers on the bills are all the same.

If you have any information that may help police find these men, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.