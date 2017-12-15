Police in Chesapeake give turkeys instead of tickets to the community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department and other community organizations helped to share the holiday spirit by giving turkeys at traffic stops in the city, instead of tickets.

The turkey give-a-way happened Friday, and police gave turkeys to citizens if the circumstances of the traffic stop and demeanor of the driver allowed, said officials of the event.

Turkey Instead of a Ticket was started in Chesapeake by Rodney Foster, and the Chesapeake Jubilee and Farm Fresh also assisted the Chesapeake Police Department with the event.