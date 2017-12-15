× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, climbing temperatures

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It’s been a gloomy end to the work week but that is not a sign of things to come for the weekend!

An area of low pressure moving by could bring us a stray shower or two for your Friday evening, but high-pressure will be building in for the weekend. That will mean plenty of sunshine on Saturday and very little chance for rain. Expect high temperatures for the first day of the weekend in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

But temperatures will start to soar on Sunday. A southerly wind will push the mercury into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will start the day with lots of sunshine, but expect increasing clouds in the afternoon. However, we only have a 10 percent chance for rain during the daytime hours on Sunday.

Those rain chances go up on Monday along with the temperatures. It looks like we will top out around the 60° mark with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and a 20 percent chance for rain.

Those rain chances go up again on Monday night and especially on Tuesday. We have a 50-50 chance for rain, especially across eastern North Carolina and the southside of Hampton Roads.

The trade off? High temperatures on Tuesday well into the 60s!

More seasonable and dry weather return on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s with clearing skies.



Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/