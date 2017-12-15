HAMPTON, Va - A trio from the musical group, MPROV ( www.thebandmprov.com ) gives us a festive preview of their performance coming up at the Hampton History Museum on December 20 as a part of the museum’s monthly music series.
Local music spotlight for the holiday with MPROV on Coast Live
