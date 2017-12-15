Virginia Zoo releases top 10 names for lion cub

The top ten names for the Virginia Zoo’s lion cub are in after more than 800 votes have been cast. The top 10 names are in, but you still have the chance to name the cub.

The top names are:

10. Madiba

9. Big Blue

8. Granby

7. Hokie

6. Azaan

5. Amir

4. Greg

3. Shazier

2. Thabo

1. Khufu

Keepers describe him as a playful and noisy cub who has most recently been spotted chewing mom’s ears and chasing her tail.

Each vote and name submission is only $1!

The contest ends Friday, December 22 at Noon. Participants can submit a name to the contest by paying $1. Each subsequent vote for a name is $1.

The name with the most votes wins and will be announced on Christmas morning.

The Virginia Zoo will donate 100 percent of the naming contest proceeds to the Pride Lion Conservation Alliance (pridelionalliance.org), which leads efforts in four key lion ranges, researching and protecting 20 percent of Africa’s existing wild lion population.

For more information, and to vote, click here.