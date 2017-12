Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Courtney and Les from the Norfolk Botanical Garden have some ideas for beautiful holiday decorations with a natural flair taken right from your backyard.

Events at Norfolk Botanical Garden

Dominion Energy Garden of Lights

Through-Dec. 31, 2017

5:30pm-10pm Nightly

Garden 2.018 Fun Run

Monday, January 1st, 2018

4:00pm - 7:00pm

Registration open until race day - unless it sells out!

Presented by Norfolk Botanical Garden

www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org