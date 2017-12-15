× First Warning Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool, stray shower or flurry possible north

Today will be cooler than yesterday, with temperatures ranging in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll see more cloud cover as low pressure develops off the coast later today. It will move toward the northeast. We could see a shower or a couple snowflakes this afternoon. The best chance will be in our northern communities, like the peninsulas and the eastern shore.

Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 20s and 30s. High pressure will build in Saturday, giving us sunshine and dry weather. Expect highs on Saturday to be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will shift to the south and southwest on Sunday and Monday bringing in milder air.

We could see the 60 degree mark on Monday! A chance of showers for Monday and Tuesday. Giving it a 30 percent chance at this point. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s for Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

