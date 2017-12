NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Utilities crews are working to fix water main breaks at at least four intersections across the city.

Leaks were reported at the following locations:

21st Street and Omohundro Avenue

North Shore Road and Dehlman Road

Brickell Road and Briar Hill Road

Landale Road and Granby Street

Crews have been dispatched to each leak to shut off the water and determine a cause and fix.