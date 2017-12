“BIG GAME” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SAMUEL L. JACKSON STARS – A young boy named Oskari (Onni Tommila) rescues the President of the United States (Samuel L. Jackson) when Air Force One is shot down near Oskari’s campsite in the Finnish forest. Together they must evade those behind the assassination attempts of the President. Victor Garber, Jim Broadbent, Felicity Huffman, Ray Stevenson and Mehmet Kurtulus also star. Directed by Jalmari Helander (2014).