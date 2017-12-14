Wreath thief caught on camera in Norfolk neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A man in a red coat is stopping at homes all over Norfolk, but instead of bringing gifts, this man is stealing wreaths.

Surveillance video taken by a Park Place resident shows a man walking onto a home's porch and walking away with a wreath. Another camera then shows the man dropping the wreath on the ground, before taking another wreath from a neighboring home.

"When I realized that someone would actually steal my decorations, step on my personal property, and do that, it was a little scary," explained Shameka Harris.

According to Harris, four of her wreaths were stolen the same night the surveillane videos were taken. Three of the wreaths were hanging on her front posts, the fourth was on her front door.

"They were able to open my storm door," said Harris. "That made it even scarier because they were just a foot away from being inside my house."

Now all that is left on the exterior of Harris' home is bare nails, which is not how she wanted her home to look during her first holiday season as a homeowner.

"I couldn't wait for Thanksgiving to be over. I put up my Christmas decorations the next day, right after Thanksgiving," explained Harris. "Every time I pulled up I would look at my house and say 'oh you look so pretty!"

After realizing that her wreaths were taken, Harris filed a police report and then took to the internet to warn her neighbors. That's when she saw the surveillance video of other wreath thefts. But that wasn't the only surprise.

"What was really unnerving was that I had seen this guy before. He has offered to mow my lawn and other people's lawn," said Harris.

Now Harris and her neighbors are hoping someone else recognizes the man and helps get him off of the streets.

If you know who the man is, take action and call Norfolk Police.