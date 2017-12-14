Virginia man convicted in N.C. federal court for cyber-stalking and threatening law enforcement

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Federal district court found a 57-year-old Hampton, Virginia man guilty after a three-day trial in Raleigh, North Carolina, which involved the harassment of multiple law enforcement personnel in the state.

William Scott Davis Jr. was convicted of cyber-stalking and communicating interstate threats, which stem from multiple fraud offenses in Wake County, North Carolina that he was charged and convicted of.

The multiple charges were brought to court by Wake County law enforcement in 2009 in relation to the forgery of his daughters birth certificate. Due to Davis being found guilty of these charges, his parental rights were terminated by the state as well.

Federal authorities in a press release said that Davis, ” initiated a relentless campaign of harassment and intimidation directed towards a female detective with Cary Police Department, and a female prosecutor with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, and a female attorney in Raleigh.”

This campaign by Davis started in the summer of 2014, and even included him threatening the life of the victims, their families and also impersonating a FBI agent.

“The proper functioning of our social services and judicial systems requires that all its participants – prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and attorneys – be free from threats and harm,” said Robert J. Higdon Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Higdon noted that the State of North Carolina had a no tolerance approach to dealing with perpetrators like Davis, against those in law enforcement.

“Our systems cannot function where those participants face threats, intimidation or the real risk of harm,” added Higdon. “This case is an example of the steps the United States Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office will take when these public servants face these risks. Make no mistake, we will stand firmly behind our fellow prosecutors and our law enforcement and social services partners!”

Federal authorities said that the case in-which Davis was convicted had investigated by the Raleigh Police Department and the FBI.