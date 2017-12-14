Two men found not guilty in 2015 Norfolk murder

NORFOLK, Va. – Two men accused of murdering a 25-year-old man in Norfolk in 2015 were found not guilty by a jury on December 7.

Rakim Nottingham and Dashawn Medley were both charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in the death of Felix Smallwood.

Smallwood was found lying outside a residence in the 700 block of Kimball Terrace in May 2015. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Nottingham and Medley also face a charge each of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. They’ll return to court on December 20 to face that charge.

