Thieves targeting childcare centers in Chesapeake and one case is caught on camera

Chesapeake, Va. – News 3 obtained shocking video of brazen thieves caught on camera targeting a child care center.

Chesapeake Police said they are six cases they are investigating of similar circumstances.

Surveillance video caught two mothers being victimized in just a matter of minutes.

News 3 obtained the video from Katie Cornatzer, the owner of The Goddard School, a childcare center in Chesapeake.

It shows a silver Infiniti pulling up next to a minivan in the parking lot and the passenger smashes the window.

Cornatzer said the mother was inside picking up her child and had her purse stolen.

The driver then backs the car out of the parking spot.

“It was just a very quick process they know what they’re doing,” said Cornatzer, “It’s just terrible this time a year. Parents are working hard and everybody is ready for the holidays.”

On the video you see the silver car come back minutes later and Cornatzer said they stole another purse out of a different SUV.

You can see the first victim realizing her van was broken into as the suspects drive away.

People are outraged.

“It’s an invasion of privacy ventilation,” said parent Mary Hightower, “How could you think that anybody would do something like that.”

Chesapeake Police said they’re investigating six other cases like this which happened mostly at childcare centers between December 7th and the 11th. They sent us a list of the following locations:

300 Cedar Lane — The Goddard School

725 Greenbrier Parkway — KinderCare

201 River Walk Parkway — Creative World School

341 Volve Parkway — La Petite Academy

163 Mt. Pleasant Road — Apple Tree Learning Center

901 Professional Place — Ocean Tumblers Gymnastics School

“You really have to be at the end of your rope to do something like that,” said Hightower.

The places hit care for little ones ranging from infants to kindergarten.

Cornatzer praised the police response and said extra patrols have been seen in the area. She wants other childcare centers and others to be warned.

“Parents need to be vigilant. Don’t leave your older children in the car. Please bring in your purse and just be aware of what’s going on,” Cornatzer said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.