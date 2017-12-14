Taylor made: Texans head coach Bill O’Brien explains why ODU’s Heinicke earns NFL promotion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - After four years as a starting quarterback, Taylor Heinicke left Old Dominion with the fourth most passes of any QB in college football history. Sunday, he will make more history.

When Heinicke serves as the Houston Texans' backup quarterback vs. Jacksonville, he will become the first ODU QB to ever suit-up in an NFL regular season game.

“I like a lot of things about him," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien explained. "I think he’s smart. I think he’s an accurate passer. I think he makes good decisions, so far in practice. I think he’s picked up our system pretty well so far. I think he’s mobile. He can make plays on his own. So, there’s a lot of things I like."

After a record-setting ODU career, Heinicke left Norfolk ranked third all-time among FBS quarterbacks in total yards of offense with 16,279 and sixth in career passing yards with 14,959. His 132 career touchdown tosses is fourth most all-time, just two behind Texas Tech’s Graham Harrell for third place.