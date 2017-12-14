Radford students arrested for hazing at banished fraternity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RADFORD, Va. (WTVR) - Fifteen Radford University students were among the 17 people arrested and charged with hazing following a months-long investigation, according to the university and Radford Police.

"City police [are] investigating serious allegations related to purported unauthorized membership pledging process of former campus-affiliated, student-based group - dismissed June 2016 and charter revoked," a university spokesperson wrote on Twitter. "Radford University takes allegation seriously and [is] supporting [the] investigation."

The incident in question took place September 14, 2017, along the 1200 Block of Downey Street, according to police.

"These arrests are related to a previously executed search warrant, which has been reported on in the media. Two separate search warrants were executed for probable cause

developed during the arrest process. Additional charges are pending," a Radford Police spokesperson said.

CBS 6 reports that the accused were charged with a variety of crimes including hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, and maintaining common nuisances.

"Fifteen Radford University students [were] charged as result of city police investigation," the university spokesperson continued on Twitter. "[The] alleged activity is not reflective of our university. Radford will hold all found in violation of Standards of Student Conduct fully accountable."

In June 2016, the university dismissed the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from campus for hazing new members. The fraternity's charter was also revoked by its national organization.

In July 2016, four Radford University students -- all members of the fraternity -- pleaded guilty to hazing, the Roanoke Times reported.

The people arrested in the most recent incident were:

BEST, KYLE DENNIS 20 Haymarket, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $1500 SECURED

GEPFORD, CHRISTOPHER BLAIR 22 Centreville, VA 18.2-56/4.1-317/4.1-317 $5000 UNSECURED

THOMAS, MATTHEW DYLAN 21 Haymarket, VA 18.2-56/4.1-314/4.1-306 $5000 UNSECURED

HOWARD, CALEB LORENZO 19 Manassas, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $2500 UNSECURED

KO, JOSHUA 19 Fairfax, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $2500 UNSECURED

ANDRESS, LUKE EVERETT 19 Vienna, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306/ $5000 UNSECURED

WEDEL, MATTHEW STUART 20 Manassas, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $5000 UNSECURED

WHEELER, JASON NICHOLAS 21 Fairfax Station, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $2500 UNSECURED

ESCOBAR, CARLOS 23 Alexandria, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $2500 UNSECURED

SIBLE, JOSEPH ANDREW 22 Arlington, VA 18.2-56/4.1-317/4.1-306 $1500 SECURED

STANFORD, TREVER VAUGHN 22 Hamilton, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306/4.1-317 $1500 SECURED

HOOPER, JUSTIN PATRICK 20 Ashburn, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $1000 SECURED

GOUGH, MARCEL TERRENCE 20 Herndon, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $1000 SECURED

HARRIS, SAMUEL KENT 22 Gainesville, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306/4.1-317 $5000 UNSECURED

HANES, HUNTER DAVID 19 Roanoke, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306 $1500 SECURED

O’NEILL, CLAYTON MARSHALL 21 Herndon, VA 18.2-56/4.1-317/4.1-306 $5000 UNSECURED

TUCKER, JACOB A. 21 Stafford, VA 18.2-56/4.1-306/4.1-317 $4000 UNSECURED

The following are descriptions of the relevant code sections:

§ 18.2-56. Hazing

§ 4.1-306. Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

§ 4.1-317. Maintaining common nuisances