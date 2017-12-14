Raccoon found in Norfolk’s Lafayette-Winona area tests positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon found in the Lafayette-Winona area of Norfolk on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found in the 1600 block of Bourbon Avenue. Two dogs had cornered the raccoon under a piece of furniture in a shed.

It was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing after being found and was reported positive on Thursday.

The dogs were current on their rabies vaccines and no humans were exposed.

If you have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact Norfolk Public Health at 757-683-2712.