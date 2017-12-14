Public hearing held as citizens weigh-in on Laskin Road feeder lane removal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A public hearing being held Thursday evening will give residents the opportunity to weigh in on the state’s plans to improve a major roadway in the resort city.

This month the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Transportation decided to do away with feeder lanes along Laskin Road. In their place, the state plans to widen the roadway, replace the Linkhorn Bay Bridge and also make improvements on First Colonial Road.

The project is set to make the road an eight-lane divided highway between Freemac Drive and Republic Road. Additionally, it would expand First Colonial Road, which intersects with Laskin Road into a six-lane highway between I-264 and Laurel Lane.

Right now, the feeder roads are secondary roads used to bring traffic to major roads and have been quite confusing to drivers. People who live and work along the road have seen accidents happen at the intersections for years.

A recent study shows there have been more than 100 crashes between the years 2013-2015.

People who live in the area might be used to the feeder lanes, but for tourists and people using them to get to and front the beach, they can be dangerous.

The project to remove the lanes will begin in August of 2023.

The public meeting is being held at First Colonial High from 5-7 p.m., giving citizens a chance to review the project, talk to VDOT and voice their input on the project.