Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A few snowflakes to end the work week?

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

After a nice warm up on Thursday, we are tracking cooler weather to end the work week and maybe even a few snowflakes!

A cold front will cross the region overnight, bringing an increase in clouds and cooler weather. Expect high temperatures only in the mid 40s.

An area of low pressure along that cold front will move through the region in the afternoon, bringing a few raindrops and maybe even a few snowflakes to some of our northern communities.

But after that, high pressure builds in promising dry weather for the weekend.

Saturday will be cool, with clear to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.

It will be about 10° warmer on Sunday with a few more clouds, especially in the afternoon.

A sustained warm up greets us to start the work week with high temperatures near 60° on Monday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine but just a 20 percent chance for rain.

Those rain chances go up on Tuesday along with our temperatures. We are expecting highs in the low-to-mid 60s with a 50-50 chance for rain.

Some of the wet weather may stick around for early on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.



