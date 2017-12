NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are actively searching for a robbery suspect in the area of Tidewater Drive and Thole Street.

The robbery occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the Family Dollar store located at 618 E. Little Creek Road.

A man walked into the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

No one was injured.

An officer spotted the suspect a short time later and the search is ongoing.

36.904468 -76.256496